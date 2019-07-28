Galindo’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 6-4 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Wladimir Galindo hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 6-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday.

The home run by Galindo scored Cam Balego and Grant Fennell to give the Pelicans a 4-1 lead.

The Pelicans added to their lead in the sixth when Tyler Payne hit a two-run home run.

Salem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Victor Acosta hit an RBI double in the ninth inning to help cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 6-4.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Erich Uelmen (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Dylan Thompson (3-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Red Sox, Keith Curcio tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home. Pedro Castellanos homered and singled, driving home two runs.