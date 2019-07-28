Atencio’s walk leads Burlington to 3-2 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jesus Atencio drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to give the Burlington Royals a 3-2 win over the Princeton Rays on Sunday.

Michael Massey scored after he reached base on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on an out.

The walk by Atencio scored Massey to give the Royals a 3-2 lead.

The Royals tied the game 2-2 when Logan Porter hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Porter homered and singled in the win.

Malcolm Van Buren (1-4) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Angel Felipe (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Nick Schnell homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Rays.