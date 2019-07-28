Bossart’s single leads Reading to 9-8 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Austin Bossart hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 9-8 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday.

The single by Bossart gave the Fightin Phils a 9-8 lead and capped a three-run inning for Reading. Earlier in the inning, Reading tied the game when Darick Hall hit a solo home run.

Aaron Brown (5-4) got the win in relief while Jackson McClelland (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Forrest Wall singled twice, scoring two runs for the Fisher Cats.