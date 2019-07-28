Martin’s single leads Bradenton to 7-3 win over St. Lucie

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 7-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday.

The single by Martin started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Marauders a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Adrian Valerio hit a two-run single and Dylan Busby scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the ninth, St. Lucie cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Jake Ortega.

Ike Schlabach (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ezequiel Zabaleta (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 6-2 against St. Lucie this season.