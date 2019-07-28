American King beats Efimova in 50 breast at world swim meet

United States' Lilly King, left, is congratulated by Russia's Yuliya Efimova after winning the women's 50m breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Sunday, July 28, 2019. AP Photo

Lilly King won the 50-meter breaststroke at the world swimming championships, giving the American two victories over Russian rival Yuliya Efimova on Sunday.

They were denied a third meeting when King was disqualified in the heats of the 200 breast for not putting both her hands on the wall at the same time in a turn.

King touched in 29.84 seconds, the only swimmer under 30 seconds in the final.

Benedetta Pilato, a 14-year-old Italian, took silver in 30 seconds flat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Efimova, who won the 200 and finished second to King in the 100, earned bronze in 30.15.

Florian Wellbrock of Germany made history with his victory in the 1,500 freestyle.

With his earlier win in the 10-kilometer open water race, Wellbrock became the first swimmer to win golds in two sports at a single world championships.

He pulled away going into the final turn to win in 14 minutes, 36.54 seconds.

Mykhailo Romanchuck of Ukraine took silver. Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, a two-time champion, earned bronze.