Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Miami Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-63, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.95 ERA) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-4, 5.24 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on Miami at Marlins Park.

The Marlins are 19-33 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .359, last in in the MLB. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .485 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 30-26 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .318. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-2. Alex Young earned his fourth victory and Nick Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Arizona. Jordan Yamamoto took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 13 home runs and has 46 RBIs. Starlin Castro has nine hits and is batting .250 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 53 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 12-for-44 with three triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .190 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), Christian Walker: day-to-day (upper body).