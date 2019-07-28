Hernandez, McWilliams lift Ogden over Orem 14-1

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Sam McWilliams hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Antonio Hernandez hurled five scoreless innings as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Orem Owlz 14-1 on Saturday.

Hernandez (2-0) allowed two hits while striking out five to get the win.

Ogden went up 4-0 in the second after McWilliams hit a two-run home run.

Ogden later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Andy Pages hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Sadrac Franco (0-2) didn't record an out and allowed two runs in the Pioneer League game.