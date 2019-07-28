Juarez’s single leads Yucatan to 6-2 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Luis Juarez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 6-2 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Saturday.

The single by Juarez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Leones a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Art Charles hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jorge Flores.

The Leones tacked on another run in the eighth when Sebastian Valle hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Xavier Scruggs.

Yucatan right-hander Cesar Valdez (13-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alexis Candelario (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Piratas, Henry Alejandro Rodriguez singled four times.