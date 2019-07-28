Brown hits two homers as Las Vegas gets past El Paso 11-2

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Seth Brown hit a pair of homers, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 11-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday.

Mark Payton and Dustin Fowler also homered for the Aviators.

The home runs by Brown, both two-run shots, came in the first off Jerry Keel and in the sixth off Gerardo Reyes.

Las Vegas right-hander Parker Dunshee (3-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Keel (6-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Chihuahuas, Josh Naylor had a pair of hits.