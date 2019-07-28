A’s hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, left, reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers' Rafael Montero in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. At right is Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis. AP Photo

Ramon Laureano took a slow trot after a home run and later got hit by a pitch, prompting the benches to clear as the Oakland Athletics posted a testy 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Matt Chapman hit his 23rd home run, Marcus Semien and Mark Canha also homered for Oakland. Homer Bailey pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning as the A's ended a three-game losing streak.

Laureano's trot after hitting a towering homer off starter Adrian Sampson in the sixth stirred strong feelings between the two clubs stemming from an incident in June. As Sampson came off the mound and yelled this time, Laureano pointed to his bat, then headed toward first. Umpires eventually stepped in as the two continued to exchange words, and plate ump Sean Barber warned both teams.

Things got more heated two innings later and both dugouts emptied after Laureano was hit by a pitch from Rangers reliever Rafael Montero. Barber ejected Texas manager Chris Woodward and Montero.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was similar to an incident in June when Sampson took exception to Canha taking his time running after hitting a home run, calling it disrespectful. Laureano accused Sampson of purposely stepping on his bat in the same game after retiring Laureano on an inning-ending play.

Bailey (9-7) was winless and had a 10.13 ERA in two starts against Texas earlier this season while still with Kansas City. The right-hander was more effective in an Oakland uniform, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Bailey struck out seven and walked one.

Liam Hendriks gave up a two-out single in the ninth but struck out Willie Calhoun for his ninth save.

Danny Santana hit a two-run triple for Texas.

The Rangers trailed 5-0 before stringing together five consecutive hits in a four-run seventh. The inning ended when Elvis Andrus was thrown out trying to score from second by right fielder Chad Pinder.

Sampson (6-8) gave up five runs and six hits in six innings.

BULLPEN HELP

Oakland acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Royals for two minor leaguers. Diekman is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 relief appearances this season but has allowed just one run in his last six outings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: Edinson Vólquez threw a bullpen before the game. Volquez, 36, has been out since suffering a right elbow sprain April 5. LHP Yohander Méndez (elbow sprain) threw 11 pitches to begin his rehab assignment in the Arizona Rookie League. RHP Luke Ferrell (fractured jaw) played in the same game and threw 15 pitches.

Athletics: LHP Jesus Luzardo (lat strain) will pitch two innings in a simulated game in Arizona on Thursday. LHP A.J. Puk threw a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Las Vegas in his latest outing after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.57 ERA) takes a career-high seven-game winning streak into Sunday's series finale. It's the longest winning streak by an A's pitcher over the last six years. RHP Pedro Payano (1-0, 1.50) is penciled in to start for Texas, although Woodward said he may use an opener before Payano.