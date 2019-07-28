Tijuana beats Dos Laredos 4-3

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Isaac Rodriguez Salazar scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 4-3 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Saturday.

Rodriguez Salazar scored on the play after he reached base with a double.

The Tecolotes tied the game 3-3 when Arturo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Casey Coleman (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Roman Mendez (0-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.