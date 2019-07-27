Tucker, Bielak lead Round Rock over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Brandon Bielak allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Iowa Cubs 10-2 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Tucker scored Garrett Stubbs, Joshua Rojas, and Jack Mayfield to give the Express a 7-2 lead.

The Express later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Nick Tanielu scored on a wild pitch, while Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Bielak (5-3) allowed two runs while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Alec Mills (6-3) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 10 hits while striking out six in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Round Rock improved to 10-5 against Iowa this season.