De La Cruz’s single leads Lakewood to 5-3 win over Greenville

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 5-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Saturday.

The single by De La Cruz, part of a three-run inning, gave the BlueClaws a 3-2 lead before Yerwin Trejo hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Greenville answered in the next half-inning when Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single, scoring Kole Cottam to get within one.

The BlueClaws tacked on another run in the seventh when Ben Pelletier drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hunter Stovall.

Gilmael Troya (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Greenville starter Chris Machamer (4-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Lakewood took advantage of some erratic Greenville pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

The Drive squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.