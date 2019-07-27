Numata’s homer leads Erie to 4-2 win over Trenton

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Chace Numata hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday.

The home run by Numata, part of a four-run inning, gave the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead before Isaac Paredes hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Trenton grabbed the lead on a home run by Isiah Gilliam that scored Brandon Wagner.

Erie right-hander Alex Faedo (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shawn Semple (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over six innings.