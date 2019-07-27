Presichi hits walk-off single in ninth, Laguna beats Durango 1-0

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Cristhian Presichi hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Algodoneros Union Laguna topped the Generales de Durango 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Niuman Romero scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Laguna starter Juan Macias went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out two. Jose Dominguez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Nick Lee (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Generales were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Algodoneros' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, Laguna improved to 5-0 against Durango this season.