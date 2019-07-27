Rave hits grand slam, leads Lexington over Augusta

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- John Rave hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday.

The grand slam by Rave capped a five-run inning and gave the Legends a 5-1 lead after Reed Rohlman hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Lexington right-hander Yohanse Morel (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adam Oller (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 12-3 against Lexington this season.