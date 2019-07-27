Litscher, Hammonds and Peluffo shut out Charleston, Delmarva wins 5-0

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Dallas Litscher, Matthew Hammonds and Jhon Peluffo combined for a shutout as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Charleston RiverDogs 5-0 on Saturday.

Hammonds (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit over four scoreless innings. Josh Maciejewski (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

In the bottom of the second, Delmarva took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Ryne Ogren. The Shorebirds then added three runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth. In the seventh, Cody Roberts hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ogren, while Johnny Rizer hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Rizer doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

The RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.