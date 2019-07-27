Mountcastle, Stewart lead Norfolk to 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, and DJ Stewart homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 on Saturday.

The double by Mountcastle, part of a two-run inning, gave the Tides a 2-1 lead before Mountcastle scored on a sacrifice later in the inning.

The Tides tacked on another run in the ninth when Stewart hit an RBI single, driving in Engelb Vielma.

Starter Dan Straily (4-0) got the win while JD Hammer (1-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

For the IronPigs, Rob Brantly homered and tripled.

Norfolk improved to 4-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.