Guerrero, Gonzalez lead DSL Mariners to 9-4 win over DSL Giants

, (AP) -- Arturo Guerrero homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the DSL Mariners topped the DSL Giants 9-4 on Saturday. The DSL Mariners swept the short two-game series with the win.

Junior Gonzalez homered and singled with three RBIs for DSL Mariners.

DSL Mariners started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when Noelvi Marte and Julio De La Cruz scored on an error and Gonzalez hit a three-run home run.

Following the big inning, the DSL Giants cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Ronaldo Flores scored on a wild pitch and Jose Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk.

The DSL Mariners later added a run in the fifth and three in the ninth. In the fifth, Jose Caguana drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Milkar Perez, while Guerrero hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Elbis Afanador (2-1) got the win in relief while DSL Giants starter Luis Castillo (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.