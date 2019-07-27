Salguera scores on error in 10th, DSL Rays2 beats DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Felix Salguera scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the DSL Rays2 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Red Sox2 on Saturday. The DSL Rays2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Salguera scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Alfredo Balbuena. Later in the inning, DSL Rays2 added an insurance run when Dahiandy Johnson scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the bottom of the inning, DSL Red Sox2 scored on an error that brought home Giancarlos Santana. However, the rally ended when Alexis Pichardo got Denny Daza to fly out to end the game.

Roimer Bolivar tripled, doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Aneudy Cortorreal (4-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jose Ramirez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Red Sox2 left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.

DSL Rays2 improved to 7-1 against DSL Red Sox2 this season.