Oakland takes 3-game skid into matchup with Texas

Texas Rangers (53-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-47, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (6-7, 5.19 ERA) Athletics: Homer Bailey (8-7, 5.42 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 25-26 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 164 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 22, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 25-29 against teams from the AL West. Texas has slugged .442 this season. Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .567. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-2. Lance Lynn recorded his 13th victory and Willie Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Daniel Mengden took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 114 hits and has 49 RBIs. Ramon Laureano is 15-for-37 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 107 hits and has 50 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 11-for-41 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .214 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).