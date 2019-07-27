Izturis Jr.’s single leads Everett to 5-4 win over Tri-City

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Cesar Izturis Jr. hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday.

Carter Bins scored on the play to give the AquaSox a 4-3 lead after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Izturis Jr..

The AquaSox tacked on another run in the eighth when Trent Tingelstad hit an RBI double, scoring Patrick Frick.

Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matthew Acosta scored when a runner was thrown out in the ninth inning to cut the Everett lead to 5-4.

Tim Elliott (1-3) got the win in relief while Ramon Perez (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Dust Devils failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.