Back-to-back homers by Bouchard, Golden fuel Lancaster win

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Bouchard and Casey Golden connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Lancaster JetHawks to a 7-6 victory over Visalia Rawhide on Friday.

Bouchard hit a three-run shot before Golden hit a solo shot that gave the JetHawks a 4-0 lead.

Trailing 7-5, the Rawhide cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jorge Perez hit a solo home run.

Taylor Snyder homered and singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win. Bouchard homered and singled twice, driving home four runs.

Lancaster southpaw Lucas Gilbreath (4-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryan Valdez (1-2) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

Anfernee Grier homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Rawhide.