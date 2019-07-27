Sports
Barreto’s homer leads AZL Rangers to 14-8 win over AZL Padres 2
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Derwin Barreto hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 14-8 win over the AZL Padres 2 on Saturday.
The home run by Barreto scored Yenci Pena to tie the game 8-8.
The AZL Rangers took the lead for good in the sixth when Randy Florentino hit an RBI single, bringing home Osleivis Basabe.
Rosmer Inojosa (2-2) got the win in relief while Luis Eusebio (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
In the losing effort, Ripken Reyes, Yeison Santana and Emmanuel Guerra each had three hits for AZL Padres 2.
