Peguero, Rodriguez lead the way for Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Acereros del Norte beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 7-4 on Friday.

Ricky Rodriguez doubled twice and singled for Monclova.

Monclova took the lead in the first when Peguero hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Bruce Maxwell.

After Monclova added two runs in the fourth, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ramiro Pena hit a three-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Acereros later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Rodolfo Amador hit an RBI single, while Peguero hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Monclova starter Daniel Rodriguez (7-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (11-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Sultanes, Ali Solis singled three times.