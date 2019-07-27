Sports
Fitzgerald’s double leads Salem-Keizer to 3-2 win over Eugene
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 3-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Friday.
The double by Fitzgerald, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Eugene took the lead on a home run by Grayson Byrd that scored Nelson Maldonado.
Starter Kervin Castro (3-2) got the win while Maikel Aguiar (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.
Byrd homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Emeralds. Maldonado doubled and singled.
Salem-Keizer improved to 5-2 against Eugene this season.
