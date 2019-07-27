Josephina’s single leads Florida to 4-3 win over Daytona

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Josephina hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 4-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Josephina, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Josephina scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

Andrew Moritz scored on a double play in the first inning and Jefrey Ramos scored when a runner was thrown out in the fourth to give the Fire Frogs a 2-1 lead. The Tortugas came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Jose Garcia and Michael Beltre scored on errors.

Caleb Dirks (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Julio Pinto (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Daytona won the first game 8-1. Despite the loss, Daytona is 8-4 against Florida this season.