Decolati leads Asheville to 6-4 win over Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Niko Decolati singled three times as the Asheville Tourists beat the Hickory Crawdads 6-4 on Friday.
Hickory cut the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh after Josh Jung hit an RBI single, bringing home Jax Biggers.
Asheville answered in the next half-inning when Willie MacIver hit an RBI single, bringing home Grant Lavigne.
Asheville right-hander Eris Filpo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ronny Henriquez (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.
Biggers was a double short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Crawdads. Jung singled three times.
