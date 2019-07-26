Chisholm, Varsho lead the way for Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jazz Chisholm homered and doubled, also stealing a base as the Jackson Generals defeated the Mississippi Braves 6-4 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Generals and a three-game winning streak for the Braves.

Daulton Varsho homered and singled for Jackson.

Mississippi took a 2-1 lead in the second after William Contreras hit a solo home run.

After tying the game 3-3 in the third, the Generals took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Varsho hit a solo home run.

The Generals later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Drew Ellis hit an RBI double and Pavin Smith hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Mississippi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ray-Patrick Didder hit an RBI double, bringing home Contreras in the ninth inning to cut the Jackson lead to 6-4.

Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (7-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jasseel De La Cruz (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over four innings.

Contreras homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Braves. Ryan Casteel tripled and singled, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 10-5 against Jackson this season.