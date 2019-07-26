Sports
Paulino, Pavlica lead the way for Tri-City
TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Juan Paulino singled three times, scoring two runs as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Connecticut Tigers 3-2 on Friday.
Preston Pavlica singled twice, also stealing a base for Tri-City.
Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning when Nathan Perry hit a two-run single.
The Tigers tied the game in the sixth inning when Ryan Kreidler hit a two-run double.
The ValleyCats took the lead for good in the sixth when Paulino scored on a passed ball.
Valente Bellozo (4-0) got the win in relief while Zac Shepherd (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
