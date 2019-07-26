Harris leads GCL Braves to 6-3 win over GCL Rays

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Harris hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the GCL Braves topped the GCL Rays 6-3 on Friday.

GCL Braves started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Wiston Cerrato.

The GCL Braves added to their lead in the seventh when Harris hit a two-run home run.

Matt Withrow (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while GCL Rays starter JJ Goss (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.