Davis’ single leads Inland Empire over Rancho Cuca. in 10 innings

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Inland Empire 66ers to a 3-1 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday.

Franklin Torres scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Davis. Later in the inning, Inland Empire added an insurance run when Michael Stefanic scored on a wild pitch.

Jorge Tavarez (1-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Connor Strain (0-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Brayan Morales singled three times, also stealing a base for the Quakes.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 16-6 against Inland Empire this season.