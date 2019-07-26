Golden’s triple leads Lancaster to 10-5 win over Lake Elsinore

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Casey Golden hit a run-scoring triple in the first inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 10-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday. The JetHawks swept the three-game series with the win.

The triple by Golden, part of a two-run inning, gave the JetHawks a 1-0 lead before Taylor Snyder hit an RBI single later in the inning.

With the score tied 2-2 in the second, the JetHawks took the lead for good when Luke Morgan hit a solo home run.

Lancaster southpaw Ryan Rolison (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Seth Blair (2-2) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over three innings.

In the losing effort, Lake Elsinore got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Gabriel Arias homered and singled.