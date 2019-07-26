Perry, Wyatt carry Salem-Keizer to 2-0 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Logan Wyatt had two hits and scored two runs, and Travis Perry allowed just five hits over six innings as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Hillsboro Hops 2-0 on Thursday. The Hops saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Perry (3-0) struck out five to get the win.

Salem-Keizer scored its runs when Brandon Martorano and Armani Smith hit RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

Luis Frias (2-3) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Hops were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Volcanoes' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.