Choice’s double leads Laguna to 10-5 win over Aguascalientes

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Choice hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 10-5 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Thursday.

The double by Choice started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Algodoneros a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Niuman Romero and Choice scored on an error and Cristhian Presichi hit a two-run home run.

After Aguascalientes added a run in the second on a single by Richy Pedroza, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the third inning when Edson Garcia hit a two-run double.

The Algodoneros later added three runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Presichi drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Romero, while Adrian Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Presichi in the seventh.

Laguna starter Porfirio Lopez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jorge Quinones (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and one hit while not recording an out.

Saul Soto doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Rieleros.