Bour, Rojas lift Salt Lake over Albuquerque 8-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Justin Bour and Jose Rojas each homered and drove in two runs as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-3 on Thursday.

Trailing 3-0, the Bees took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Rojas, Bour, and Jared Walsh each hit solo home runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Bees later added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Anthony Bemboom hit an RBI single, while Bour and Kaleb Cowart hit RBI singles in the sixth.

Salt Lake starter Jason Alexander (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Antonio Senzatela (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and five hits over four innings.

Brian Mundell homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Isotopes.