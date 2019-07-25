Lopes, Wisdom lead the way for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Lopes doubled and singled as the Nashville Sounds beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-5 on Thursday.

Patrick Wisdom singled three times with three RBIs for Nashville.

Down 4-2, the Sounds took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Matt Davidson and Wisdom hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Sounds later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Lopes hit an RBI double, while Wisdom hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Nashville starter Seth Maness (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tony Gonsolin (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.