Birmingham beats Chattanooga 2-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Alexander Basabe touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 2-1 on Thursday.

Basabe scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Damek Tomscha.

The single by Tomscha scored Basabe to give the Barons a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Birmingham grabbed the lead on a single by Nick Madrigal that scored Joel Booker. Chattanooga answered in the fifth inning when Jose Siri hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Stephenson.

Birmingham right-hander Blake Battenfield (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tony Santillan (2-8) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga is 13-6 against Birmingham this season.