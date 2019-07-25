Bewley hits walk-off single in 11th, Lexington beats Kannapolis 3-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Brhet Bewley hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, as the Lexington Legends defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 3-2 on Thursday.

Reed Rohlman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by John Rave.

The Legends tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Bewley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rohlman.

Reliever Jaret Hellinger (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over three scoreless innings. Wyatt Burns (2-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the South Atlantic League game.

Rave doubled and singled twice in the win.