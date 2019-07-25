Wilson hits grand slam, leads Bristol over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Eli Wilson hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 10-8 win over the Burlington Royals on Thursday.

The grand slam by Wilson capped a five-run inning and gave the Pirates a 9-7 lead after Ernny Ordonez drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Royals cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Michael Massey hit an RBI single, scoring Kevon Jackson.

The Pirates tacked on another run in the eighth when Fernando Villegas hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Snider.

Yoelvis Reyes (2-1) got the win in relief while A.J. Franklin (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Bristol took advantage of some erratic Burlington pitching, drawing a season-high 15 walks in its victory.

The Royals left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. Massey doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Royals.