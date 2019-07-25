Owings’ homer leads Pawtucket to 3-1 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Chris Owings hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday. With the victory, the Red Sox swept the three-game series.

The home run by Owings scored Jantzen Witte and Gorkys Hernandez and provided all the offense for Pawtucket.

In the bottom of the sixth, Durham broke a scoreless tie on a sacrifice fly by Joe McCarthy that scored Dalton Kelly.

Starter Kyle Hart (6-4) got the win while Anthony Banda (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.