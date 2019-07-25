Mahoney leads Jacksonville to 3-1 win over Biloxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Kolton Mahoney pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 3-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Mahoney (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked five while allowing two hits.

Jacksonville got on the board first in the third inning when Stone Garrett hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Anfernee Seymour.

In the top of the seventh, Biloxi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jake Gatewood hit a solo home run to get within two.

Tyler Spurlin (1-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits while walking two in the Southern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Biloxi won the first game 6-1.