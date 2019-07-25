Contreras leads Charleston to 4-3 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Roansy Contreras allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Contreras (7-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Lakewood tied it up when Jonathan Guzman hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Garcia.

The RiverDogs went out in front in the sixth inning when Canaan Smith scored on a forceout.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the seventh when Brandon Lockridge hit an RBI single, driving in Oliver Dunn.

Lakewood saw its comeback attempt come up short after Malvin Matos scored on a groundout in the seventh inning to cut the Charleston lead to 4-3.

Francisco Morales (1-5) went three innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked three.