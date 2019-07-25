Layer’s homer leads Augusta to 4-3 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jose Layer hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 4-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday.

The home run by Layer scored Frankie Tostado and Jacob Gonzalez to give the GreenJackets a 3-0 lead.

After Columbia scored a run in the second on a home run by Jose Miguel Medina, the Fireflies cut into the deficit in the third inning when Walter Rasquin hit a solo home run.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the fifth when Ismael Munguia stole home.

Columbia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Medina hit an RBI single, scoring Mark Vientos in the eighth inning to cut the Augusta lead to 4-3.

Augusta right-hander Trenton Toplikar (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Butto (4-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Medina homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Fireflies.