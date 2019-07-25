Duvall’s single leads Gwinnett to 5-4 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

The single by Duvall scored Riley Unroe and Andres Blanco to give the Stripers a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Louisville cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Aristides Aquino that scored Chadwick Tromp.

Gwinnett right-hander Kyle Wright (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tejay Antone (2-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.