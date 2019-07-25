Barrera’s sacrifice fly leads Harrisburg over Portland in 10 innings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Tres Barrera hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 1-0 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

Adrian Sanchez scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Drew Ward.

Harrisburg starter Andrew Lee went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking two. Jordan Mills (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matthew Gorst (1-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Sea Dogs were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Senators' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.