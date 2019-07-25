Dunn’s sac fly leads Palm Beach to 4-2 win over Dunedin

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Dunn drove in Nolan Gorman with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

The sacrifice fly by Dunn capped a two-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead after Luken Baker hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI double, driving in Baker.

Palm Beach right-hander Edgar Gonzalez (6-12) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Graham Spraker (6-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and nine hits over five innings.