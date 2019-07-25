Rangers OF Joey Gallo has wrist surgery

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will miss at least a month after the All-Star slugger had surgery Thursday to remove part of a bone in his right wrist.

Gallo left Tuesday's game in Seattle because of soreness in his wrist. After undergoing X-rays and an MRI, the 25-year-old Gallo returned to Texas, where Dr. Thomas DiLiberti removed a fractured hook of the hamate bone in Gallo's wrist.

"Really disappointed but I'm actually not surprised after what I saw the last four games, especially the swing," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I think it's been bothering him for a little bit."

Gallo is hitting .252 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs this season, but he was mired in a 1-for-28 slump over his last seven games before the surgery. The lone hit was a solo drive against Arizona on July 16.

Woodward noted that Gallo has been dealing with various health issues for much of the year. Gallo was out for more than three weeks in June with a left oblique strain.

Because of the type of surgery he had, Gallo can begin rehabbing very soon.

"He's had some nagging things this year and always tried to play through them, always trying to convince me, 'I'm good, I'm good,'" Woodward said. "After that game (Tuesday), 'It's killing me, it really hurts.' That was surprising to hear."

Willie Calhoun was called up from Triple-A Nashville.