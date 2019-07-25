Hjelle, Gavin and Doval shut out Visalia, San Jose wins 4-0

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Hjelle, John Gavin and Camilo Doval combined for a shutout as the San Jose Giants defeated the Visalia Rawhide 4-0 on Wednesday.

Hjelle (4-5) went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking three to pick up the win. Jeff Bain (5-7) went seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out 10 to take the hard-luck loss in the California League game.

In the top of the fifth, San Jose broke a scoreless tie on an out that scored David Villar. The Giants then added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Sandro Fabian hit an RBI single, while Joey Bart and Villar hit solo home runs in the eighth.

The Rawhide were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Giants' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Visalia is 14-7 against San Jose this season.