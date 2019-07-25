Pinero, Avila lift Rocky Mountain over Orem 6-2

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Antonio Pinero doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Orem Owlz 6-2 on Wednesday.

Luis Avila singled three times for Rocky Mountain.

Orem grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third after Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI single, bringing home D'Shawn Knowles.

Rocky Mountain answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Jose Sibrian hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Pinero en route to the two-run lead.

The Vibes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Pinero hit an RBI double, while Edwin Sano hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Cristian Sierra (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Orem starter Kelvin Moncion (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.